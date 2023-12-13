What happened to Sami Zayn? Details on potential real-life injury

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match. This contest between the duo was important for each man. However, in the end, McIntyre emerged victorious. But, The Scottish Warrior was also seen unnecessarily launching an attack on Zayn post-match.

This attack by McIntyre had huge repercussions. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole, the red brand's commentator, informed the WWE Universe that Sami Zayn would be out of action for a while due to a torn meniscus. Initially, this angle was supposed to be a way for WWE to write Zayn off for a while.

The reason why the promotion wanted to write him off was because the 39-year-old himself had asked for time off. However, as per wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Sami Zayn's meniscus tear must have been real. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“I was told that he had asked for time off. The partially torn meniscus may be legit because guys are always hurt anyway. Last week… I was told Sami is gonna be off for a while. He asked for time off. Not over an injury or anything like that… I don’t know if he’s got a partially torn meniscus or not. He very possibly does, but he actually asked for time off, regarding the injury situation." [H/T Wrestling News]

If Sami Zayn does have a partially torn meniscus, it would take him probably around four to eight weeks to heal. Until then, fans will be waiting for Zayn to speak about how he was doing. Over the last few years, the Canadian has been one of the hardest-working wrestlers in WWE.

WWE veteran believes the promotion is trying to figure out what to do with Sami Zayn

While Sami Zayn was involved in a team with Kevin Owens, things were going great for him. However, the moment Owens moved to SmackDown, Zayn began to seem a bit lost. While he still was part of matches and received screen time, it wasn't clear how WWE desired to build a feud for him before his reported injury.

As per former SmackDown GM Teddy Long, the Stamford-based promotion is trying to figure out what they must do with the Canadian. Long labeled Zayn to be a great guy. He also added that Kevin Owens was another superstar with whom the creative needs to do something. Teddy said:

"I think some of those guys that were involved in that, I think they are maybe in limbo. That means that right now, they may be trying to figure out just exactly what they want to do with each one of them. Do they wanna start something else? So, I think right now, it's depending on creative. Once they get something going for these guys, especially Sami Zayn, he's the guy you gotta do something with. He busted his a**, you know what I mean, great guy. Kevin Owens, another guy... so it's basically left up to creative." [0:55 onwards]

Whether in singles competition or tag team, Sami Zayn has been a workhorse for WWE. Hence, before he calls it a day on his wrestling career, it will be great to see Zayn receive a World Championship run. Fans will be keen to witness whether the promotion gives Zayn this opportunity or not.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.