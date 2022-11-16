What happened to Scarlett Bordeaux at last Saturday’s WWE Live Event?

A recent incident involving Scarlett Bordeaux at a WWE Live Event has been the talk of the town on social media. The 31-year-old superstar was the victim of a fan attack on Saturday Night’s Main Event in Peoria, Illinois.

Karrion Kross was scheduled to fight arch-rival Drew McIntyre at the Peoria Civic Center. Scarlett was at ringside to motivate her husband and influence the match. According to PWInsider, Bordeaux used the referee's distraction as an opportunity to slap McIntyre.

This infuriated the audience, but one WWE fan took the kayfabe personally. An unidentified woman, seated in the third row, threw a cup of alcohol at Scarlett, which splashed on her attire. This caused police to intervene in the situation and eject the woman’s family from the arena.

No physical harm was done to the superstar (only psychological). The match went as planned and Drew McIntyre beat Karrion Kross for the eighth consecutive time.

Scarlett Bordeaux yelled at her attacker. She later took to Twitter to take another jibe at the fan. Whether she remained in character while posting or not, it did get her some heel heat from the WWE lovers in Peoria.

"As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria," Scarlett wrote further, "PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo."

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13



PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘

Both Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are top heels right now. It is natural for them to be on the bad side of the crowd but disrespect like this must be punished at all costs.

Prior to the WWE Live Event scene, Scarlett Bordeaux had another fan incident in 2019

This isn't the first time Scarlett Bordeaux has been targeted at ringside. Previously, she was groped by a fan while performing alongside Lady Shani at a Lucha Libre AAA event.

It took Bordeaux a moment to realize what had happened. Although she didn’t react during the situation, her words on Twitter expressed her disappointment.

“It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA"

On the same night, a female fan was seen inappropriately touching a male wrestler. Such misbehavior usually results in a permanent ban from WWE events for the offenders.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes