What happened with SmackDown star Zelina Vega on Twitter? Know the story about the WWE star's unfortunate incident 

WWE's Zelina Vega was forced to defend herself against a prop maker who accused the SmackDown star of not paying in full for her WrestleMania XL attire.

Vega was accused of underpaying for her 'Mania props by @mecha_musume on Instagram. They posted a lengthy statement on their social media account and claimed to have created, printed, and decorated several items for the 33-year-old, including Mecha Chancla and Mech wings.

The prop maker criticized the LWO member and questioned her integrity:

"As a Puerto Rican, you are literally a disgrace and 100% not for your people, let alone small businesses."

The accusations against Zelina Vega continued when X/Twitter user @sangrebomb responded with their experience working with the SmackDown star. They claim they didn't ask for payment but were 'kindly' brought backstage during a WWE event.

Sangre posted a screenshot of a conversation between themselves and Vega. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion looks to have suggested she'd have offered more work if they hadn't brought up finances.

Zelina Vega hit back at these accusations with several posts on her X account, which she reactivated. She looked to clear her name because 'the last thing (her) husband and (herself) are, are scammers.'

Vega proceeded to upload screenshots of several conversations between herself and Sangre. She clarified that she would respond to Mecha's claims through a video.

The former Queen of the Ring insisted that she'd offered to pay Sangre, but they declined. She alleged that she surprised the prop maker with backstage tickets to a WWE event:

"I asked 'would you be interested, do you want compensation, they said no. I still offered everything else and even surprised them by getting them tix and brought them backstage to say thank you personally. They went back on the original agreement and wasn’t clear about what they now wanted and I stopped using their image on the controllers and respectfully cut ties. How am I the bad guy here?"

Zelina Vega recently linked up with her 'hero' Rey Mysterio and 'big bro' Andrade on SmackDown

Zelina Vega appeared at WrestleMania XL when Rey Mysterio and Andrade beat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. She wasn't in action at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

However, Vega competed on SmackDown before 'Mania. She lost to Legada Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez but ended her night on a high.

Dirty Dom and Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio after the match, but Andrade turned and saved the Master of the 619. Vega reconciled with El Idolo, whom she managed during his time in NXT and on the main roster.

Vega took to Instagram afterward and expressed her pride in linking up with Rey and Andrade:

"Standing next to my hero and big bro.. this feels right."

Zelina Vega wore that outfit on SmackDown, which has garnered a ton of controversy due to prop makers' allegations. She is renowned for her eye-catching attire, with her Puerto Rican-themed outfit from last year's Backlash wowing fans.

