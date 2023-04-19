What is the history of WWE Night of Champions? Career-ending injury, important title wins, and more

WWE Night of Champions returned to the list of events of the Stamford-based promotion after eight years. Ever since its establishment in 2007, the show has witnessed a number of important title wins and even injury-related moments.

The inaugural event took place in June 2007 and was a combination of the Vengeance event, resulting in the name Vengeance: Night of Champions. The concept of the event is to see every title on the line. Since 2015, 10 championships have been defended, but only the United States, Tag Team, Intercontinental, and WWE Championship have been contested in every event. Over the years, the event has showcased multiple memorable moments.

In 2015, Seth Rollins had to defend both the United States and WWE Championship on the same night. He came up short against John Cena for the US title, but he retained the WWE Championship against Sting. This was also an event where the Hall of Famer sustained a serious neck injury. Fortunately, the former superstar was cleared to return. Sting is currently signed to AEW. The event also marked Charlotte Flair ending Nikki Bella's 301 days as Divas Champion, the longest reign of the aforementioned title.

In WWE Night of Champions 2010, Daniel Bryan won his first-ever championship, the United States Championship, after defeating The Miz. In 2007, Candice Michelle won her first Women's Championship by defeating Melina.

In 2008, Kofi Kingston won his first title, the Intercontinental Championship, by defeating Chris Jericho. In 2012, John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship ended in a draw due to a double pin. Resulting in the now-AEW star walking out as the champion.

The last WWE Night of Champions was on September 20, 2015, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The September PPV was replaced by Clash of Champions in 2016, 2017 (held in December), 2019, and 2020 before the event was replaced by Extreme Rules.

WWE Night of Champions returns after eight years on an international stage

The Stamford-based promotion recently began holding premium live events on the international stage. Next month, fans in Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia will get the chance to see their favorites in action.

It was initially announced that King and Queen of the Ring will take place on May 27, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Surprisingly, the event was suddenly replaced by WWE Night of Champions. Interestingly, this date will also mark the night when Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

