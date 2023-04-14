WWE Backlash 2023: Predicting 3 realistic returns in Puerto Rico

It's only a few weeks before WWE Backlash 2023 takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Since the premium live event will once again occur on an international stage, it's possible that some notable names from the country might appear.

One possible return for the Puerto Rico event is real-life brothers and former WWE tag team partners Primo and Carlito. They were last seen as a team in 2010 after the latter was released. Four years later, they reunited to induct their father, Carlos Colón, into the Hall of Fame.

Primo was last seen at the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. Meanwhile, Carlito made a surprise Royal Rumble appearance in 2021. He also made another appearance that year on RAW, where he teamed up with Jeff Hardy.

Another Puerto Rican star who could appear on WWE Backlash 2023 is Savio Vega, possibly not as a wrestler but for a simple appearance. The 58-year-old is best known for his role in the Nation of Domination. The group consisted of stars like Farooq, The Rock, D'Lo Brown, The Godfather, and Mark Henry. He was released from WWE in 1999 but continued wrestling in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and MLW.

Interesting feuds are taking place ahead of WWE Backlash 2023

At the moment, no matches have been announced for the upcoming premium live event. However, recent shows are already hinting at some possible names to be included at the event.

It has already been announced that Bad Bunny will host WWE Backlash 2023, but it looks like he will be doing much more. After helping Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, he was attacked by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio at RAW after 'Mania. The rapper was slammed through the commentary table, and it looks like he might seek the aid of the Hall of Famer to exact revenge.

Another Puerto Rican star that might be present at the event is Zelina Vega. Legado Del Fantasma was added to the LWO by Rey, and the group has had its exchanges with The Judgment Day. From the looks of it, it's possible that she might face SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for the event.

Another match that might take place at WWE Backlash 2023 is Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. The latter attacked The American Nightmare before their supposed tag team match on RAW after WrestleMania against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Cody has since issued a challenge to The Beast Incarnate, and it remains to be seen if the latter will accept.

Fans are excited to find out what other matches and stars will be present for WWE Backlash 2023.

