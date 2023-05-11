What injury forced Edge to retire from WWE in 2011? Escaping the jaws of death

Edge's initial retirement from WWE back in 2011 came as a shock to many. The Rated-R Superstar at the time was the World Heavyweight Champion, and he remained one of the top stars of the company when he announced his life-threatening injury.

On the April 11, 2011, episode of Monday Night RAW, the Rated-R Superstar addressed the crowd and opened up about his health. Stating that at the time, he broke his neck and had to receive surgery. Despite this, he experienced pain and lost feeling in his arms.

After more tests, it was stated that he had to step away as the doctors left him with no choice. Simply put, Edge retired in 2011 due to his neck injury. After an MRI, it was revealed that one more bump could result in paralyzation or even death.

Nine years later, the Ultimate Opportunist made a successful return to wrestling. At Royal Rumble 2020, he received a loud and well-deserved reaction after it was revealed that he was entrant number 21.

Although he didn't win that Rumble, he was victorious the following year. The Hall of Famer is still wrestling as of this writing and is adamant about retiring on his own terms this time around.

Edge has been more open about retiring in WWE this time around

The Hall of Famer may have retired as a champion and on top in 2011, but he was understandably not satisfied as he didn't go out at the time he wanted to. Now that he has a second chance, he has been more open about his plans.

While on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Edge revealed that he might only have one more year in him. Stating that although he has things he still wants to do, it's not that long anymore, and so is the time.

"I got a little wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I got to get in with Austin Theory who is twenty-five and he wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE," said Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar could have a chance to hold gold once again as he is part of the tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship. Still, with or without a title, Edge will retire on top.

