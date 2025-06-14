What is Samantha Irvin doing now outside WWE?

Last year, on October 21, ahead of an episode of WWE RAW, former ring announcer Samantha Irvin shockingly announced her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. The 36-year-old took to her social media accounts to inform fans about her exit from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Irvin thanked her co-workers, bosses, fans, and family for being part of her journey in WWE and giving her the platform to showcase her talent via her post. She announced that she left on her own terms with the intention to focus on her music career.

It’s been almost nine months since Samantha Irvin parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion, and fans often wonder what she is doing now. The 36-year-old has been pursuing her music career. In February 2025, The Bomb released her first single, ''Make Me.''

Two months later, Samantha released the video of her song ''Shawty Wanna'' on her official YouTube channel, garnering over 200K views.

However, in an interview earlier this year, Samantha Irvin admitted that her pro wrestling was just getting started and expressed her interest in getting a backstage role. She reportedly even pitched this idea to the Stamford-based promotion. However, it was allegedly rejected by the creative team.

Samantha Irvin reveals the real reason why she left WWE

While speaking to USA Today earlier this year, former RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin opened up about her departure from World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 36-year-old star debunked all the false narratives related to her departure and revealed that her busy schedule in the global juggernaut made it impossible for her to pursue a music career, forcing her to part ways with the promotion.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer, and being a ring announcer in WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then, when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, 'Man, like, this cannot be forever,"' she said.

It will be interesting to see if Samantha returns to the world of professional wrestling in the future.

