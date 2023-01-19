What was Jay Briscoe's last tweet before his tragic passing?

Jay Briscoe's sudden passing has left fans and wrestling professionals in shock. However, his final tweet, in a way, truly showcased who he was as a professional wrestler and outside his character.

AEW President Tony Khan broke the news that wrestling star Jay Briscoe, unfortunately, passed away at 38. He appeared in multiple wrestling promotions but made waves in Ring of Honor, winning numerous championships.

Most importantly, his partnership with brother Mark Briscoe highlighted his time in ROH. They were collectively known as Dem Boys and also The Briscoe Brothers. Together, they captured the promotion's world tag team championship several times. The duo faced the likes of Rock 'n' Roll Express, FTR, The Good Brothers, and more.

Given his close relationship with his brother and how both of them played an essential role in their lives and careers, it's fitting that Jay's final tweet was a photo with his brother Mark.

You can check out the post below:

After news of Jay Briscoe's passing was made public, it was later revealed that the cause of his death was an auto accident. It was also stated that the wrestler's daughter was with him, and another woman from a different car passed away in the unfortunate car collision.

Heartfelt tweets poured in from multiple wrestling stars after Jay Briscoe's death

Jay never wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion, but he has shared the ring with some of its top stars. The former ROH star's contributions to the industry were widely praised, and WWE too paid tribute to him during an NXT show.

One of the top WWE talent who paid their respects to the ROH legend was RAW Superstar Seth Rollins. In a tweet, The Visionary recalled his experience sharing the ring with Jay Briscoe and how the former champion helped Rollins shape the character he portrays today.

"Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins," wrote Rollins.

Jay's passing is undoubtedly one that impacted his loved ones and multiple people from the wrestling world. Still, his accomplishments and performances will keep his legacy alive.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

