What plans did WWE scrap after Jay Briscoe's tragic death?

Jay Briscoe's sudden death caused shockwaves across the wrestling world, resulting in stars from WWE, AEW, and other wrestling promotions paying their respects to the legacy of the ROH star.

The 38-year-old wrestler competed in a lot of independent wrestling promotions but was most notably known in Ring of Honor. During his stay, he became the ROH World Champion twice and held the brand's World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe.

The owner of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, broke the news of Jay's passing on January 17. Later on, it was reported that Briscoe's cause of death was due to an auto accident. Details of the incident stated that his daughter was also involved in the crash, and another woman from a different car, unfortunately, passed away.

Multiple wrestlers paid tribute to Jay via social media. Despite not wrestling in WWE, the promotion still paid its condolences during the recent episode of NXT. As it turns out, the promotion also made another decision to pay their respects.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, The New Day was supposed to hold a segment of the funeral for Pretty Deadly's title shot. After news of the ROH star's passing, the segment was scrapped by The New Day, and Shawn Michaels then replaced it with the aforementioned tribute.

Top WWE Superstar pays tribute to Jay Briscoe after his shocking death

The 38-year-old wrestler never performed for the Stamford-based promotion, but he has faced some of the company's most notable superstars. Although they're not working together anymore, it's evident that Briscoe left a long-lasting impact.

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins, who also spent a notable run on the independent scene as Tyler Black prior to his signing with WWE, noted how Jay Briscoe played a vital role in his career.

"Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy (Jacobs) and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins."

Briscoe's sudden death proved how legendary his time as a wrestler was and how impactful he was to multiple superstars in the sport. It's good to see that despite the differences in companies, the wrestling world still honors the memory of the ROH star.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Jay Briscoe's family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

