6 current WWE stars who once wrestled Jay Briscoe

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe tragically passed away at the age of 38 on January 17, 2023. WWE honored the iconic wrestler who worked on many top promotions around the world, including Ring of Honor (ROH), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and IMPACT Wrestling.

Jay Briscoe was the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion along with his brother Mark Briscoe when he lost his life in a car accident. Tony Khan was the one to publicly break the news first, and the wrestling fraternity started sharing messages about the great loss almost immediately.

Jay worked with some of the biggest names in the industry throughout his career. Surprisingly, he never worked for the Stamford-based promotion even once, but still left a huge mark on the sport.

Over the years, many current and former WWE Superstars have worked alongside or against Jay Briscoe in various wrestling promotions. These include Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, and Cesaro.

Take a look at the six top WWE Superstars who once wrestled with Jay Briscoe outside the largest wrestling company in the world.

#6&5. WWE tag team Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are arguably the best active teams in the business. The two superstars have worked all around the globe and have left a mark on nearly every major wrestling promotion.

Gallows and Anderson are currently signed to WWE, where they worked with Michin and AJ Styles as part of The O.C. before the latter picked up an injury. The tag team partners worked with Mark and Jay Briscoe during their recent stints with ROH.

At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022, Gallows and Anderson defeated the Briscoe Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. It was only one of the numerous times the two teams came face to face with a promotion’s tag team championships on the line.

#4. WWE Superstar AJ Styles has faced Jay

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles with Jay Briscoe.

AJ Styles is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment. Like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles has performed in different wrestling promotions.

In 2003, the Phenomenal One faced Jay Briscoe for the first time in Ring of Honor (ROH). The match was for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, where Styles teamed up with The Amazing Red while Jay worked with his brother.

The two wrestlers worked against each other for the final time in 2015. They were on opposing teams in a 10-man tag team match at the ROH/NJPW Global Wars '15.

Styles has spoken highly about the Briscoe Brothers during his time in other promotions. They shared the ring on several occasions, and The Phenomenal One traded some great spots during that time.

#3. Sami Zayn and Jay Briscoe shared the ring on many occasions

The WWE Superstar with the Briscoe Brothers.

The first time Sami Zayn and Jay Briscoe wrestled each other was in 2006. The two picked partners to compete in a tag team match at the PWG Enchantment Under the Sea on May 20, 2006. Zayn, who teamed up with Quicksilver, defeated Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe in the contest. However, that wasn’t the only time the two stars came face to face.

The Master Strategist faced Jay on many occasions in tag team matches during their time in Ring of Honor (ROH) between 2007 and 2011. It saw them trade victories and work well together.

Zayn shared a message on social media about the last time he met the Briscoe Brothers. He could not hold back his emotions as he shared details about the last time he met Jay.

"I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend,” Zayn wrote.

The Honorary Uce also noted that he wouldn’t be where he is today without Jay and Mark. He is one of the many WWE Superstars who has worked and learned a lot from the brothers.

#2. Former WWE Champion Kevin Owens

As mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn teamed up with a few superstars to face the Briscoe Brothers. One of the WWE Superstars he teamed up with the most to face them was Kevin Owens.

Zayn and Owens faced Jay Briscoe and his brother on many occasions in ROH. That’s not all, as the Prizefighter also faced Jay in a singles match at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor V - Night 2 on August 11, 2007.

KO shared one of the most heartbreaking messages on his Twitter account after the sad demise of the ROH Tag Team Champion. He said that Jay Briscoe would go to any extent to make those around him feel good about themselves.

"I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back and read our last texts to each other. I am so heartbroken for his family. Every single one of them that I met over the years, and I met a lot of them because they all stuck together like glue, all special human beings that would give you the shirt off their back in a heartbeat if you needed it. That’s who Jamin was, too. There are a few people in this industry that I consider pillars of my own career. People I truly feel I would not be where I am today had I not encountered them. Jay and Mark Briscoe are two of those pillars."

Owens teamed up with the Briscoe Brothers in the last match he worked with them in April 2014.

#1. "The Visionary" Seth Rollins

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.

Another top star to face Jay Briscoe in several tag team matches is Seth Rollins. The Visionary was known as Tyler Black during his time in ROH and had the privilege of working with the Briscoe Brothers on several occasions.

Rollins faced Jay Briscoe in a singles match at FIP Stronger Than Ever in 2007 for the first time. The former Universal Champion has spoken about Jay’s death and noted that the brothers played a major part in making him who he is today.

"Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins," wrote Rollins.

The wrestling world has lost many of its greatest active stars in recent years. Jay Briscoe was one of the brightest stars who left the world too soon.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes