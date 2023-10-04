What did John Cena do the last time he showed up on WWE NXT? Going back in time

John Cena is among the many main roster stars set to be a part of next week's episode of WWE NXT. While he has been signed to the company for years, Cena has appeared on the developmental brand only a few times.

John Cena last appeared on NXT during the show's May 3, 2013, taping. He featured on The Damien Sandow Show in a dark segment. The angle did not make it to TV, but a small clip of Cena's exchange with Sandow is available on YouTube.

Cena insulted the former superstar on the white-and-gold brand and put him through a table. He was joined by Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who also attacked Sandow.

The 16-time World Champion's appearance on NXT a decade ago was mainly done to hype up his WWE Championship match with Ryback at Extreme Rules 2013.

Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and Chris Jericho also made rare appearances on NXT in 2013.

Why is John Cena going to NXT next week?

On the latest episode of the white-and-gold show, Carmelo Hayes revealed that he had received some advice from John Cena. The veteran would be in Hayes' corner next week for his match against Bron Breakker.

Hayes and Cena are from Massachusetts, and the former NXT Champion previously imitated The Cenation Leader. But this may not be the sole reason behind the 16-time World Champion's upcoming appearance.

Edge recently signed with AEW, debuting at WrestleDream 2023 under the Adam Copeland moniker. Next week, Dynamite will go head-to-head with NXT on Tuesday night, and The Rated-R Superstar will make his in-ring debut in his new company against Luchasaurus. Hence, many believe WWE purposely stacked NXT's card to win the viewership battle against All Elite Wrestling.

Who else will join John Cena in NXT next Tuesday?

John Cena won't be the only main roster star appearing on the developmental brand next week. Bron Breakker will have Paul Heyman in his corner when he locks horns with Hayes.

Cody Rhodes is set to make a special announcement on NXT. Meanwhile, Asuka will be taking on Roxanne Perez. The brand's women's champion, Becky Lynch, will also attend next week's show.

It would be interesting to see what happens when Cena returns to WWE NXT next week.

