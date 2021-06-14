What is John Cena doing now?

WWE veteran John Cena hasn't made an appearance for Vince McMahon's promotion for a while now.

John Cena was a mainstay on WWE TV at one point in time and was even the face of the company. He last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt.

The latest rumors involving Cena state that the sixteen-time World Champion is slated to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the prestigious belt at SummerSlam 2021.

People talk about how John Cena violated Roman Reigns during their contract signing, but this was something else man😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rpZfnwprA6 — 𝖢raft (@TribalClaymore) June 12, 2021

John Cena is currently pretty busy and is involved in multiple major projects at once. Let's take a look at what Cena's busy doing nowadays:

John Cena recently spoke with Tara Hitchcock of TARAOnTV and opened up on a variety of topics. John Cena told Hitchcock that he's busy filming the HBO Max series Peacemaker and hinted he may not be a part of SummerSlam:

"That was a good way to do that! I'm so sorry. I'm in the middle of filming Peacemaker. I'm talking to a lot of folks today. My mind is a little bit scattered. You know, to be able to bestow that gem upon you would be great, but, there's a lot going on. I don't want to create expectations I can't manage." said Cena.

Cena's chat with Tara Hitchcock is just one of several interviews that he has done over the past few weeks. The F9 star is actively promoting the movie and recently spoke with Games Radar to talk about his role. You can check out the complete interview in the video above.

The Peacemaker plays a major role in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie and John Cena is leaving no stone unturned while hyping up the same. A short while ago, Cena did a bunch of interviews in his full Suicide Squad costume and the film's director James Gunn tweeted about it as well.

The fact that @JohnCena is doing every interview he does in his #Peacemaker costume is cracking me up. I swear I’m not asking him to do this! 😂 https://t.co/RLzjWoydqz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2021

It won't be a stretch to say that John Cena hasn't been this busy in a long time.

John Cena is still a big name in pro-wrestling

It seems like it has been ages since John Cena stopped being a regular performer on WWE TV. The WWE legend's star power only rose further after he became a part-timer.

Much of that has to do with his successful acting career in Hollywood. John Cena bagged several big roles in the movie industry, but the one that created the most amount of buzz was his casting in the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

It's possible that Cena wants to keep his potential SummerSlam match a secret and hence didn't talk much about it with Hitchcock.

Cena has been busy filming The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and other projects for much of this year, causing him to miss WrestleMania for the first time since 2003.

