Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto was one of WWE's finest cruiserweight stars of the modern era. His high-flying style and jaw-dropping moves made him a standout performer and a favorite of the WWE Universe.

The Lucha House Party member was with the company for eight years, before being released from WWE in April 2021. Kalisto has been seen wrestling for AEW more recently. On the November 3rd, 2021 episode of AEW's Dynamite Kalisto, as Samuray del Sol, teamed up with Aero Star against FTR.

So what does Kalisto look like without his mask? Below is a tweet that Kalisto posted, without his mask. Although his full face cannot be seen, you can see plenty of what the man behind the mask looks like.

Since Kalisto left WWE, he has discussed his biggest regrets from his time with the company:

"My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince. Pretty much the whole world knew except for Vince. I wanted to do a mask vs. mask match against Rey Mysterio. I had Rey’s blessing, Dominik’s blessing, everyone. They all loved it. I showed it to Paul Heyman too. Paul said ‘this is genius, do it.’ I was like let’s do this! It’s just such a good story, it’s my biggest regret not talking to Vince about it. Right before I was going to, I got released." Kalisto said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto also discussed whether he would be open to a return to WWE in the future:

"I’m not going to hold my breath. I’m just going to focus on me. I am going to focus on my mental state, which is very important. I’m going to try and fix myself first. I’m trying to see what I can do. I like challenging myself a lot." Kalisto said.

Kalisto's future may look like it will be with All Elite Wrestling following his recent appearance on Dynamite.

How many championships did Kalisto win in WWE?

During his time with WWE, he had four reigns as a champion. He is a one-time Cruiserweight Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion with Sin Cara.

Kalisto is also a two-time WWE United States Champion, which he won in January 2019, during a feud with fellow Mexican superstar Alberto Del Rio.

