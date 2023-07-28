What we know about NXT No Mercy event so far: Ticket availability and more disclosed!

NXT No Mercy will be the next premium live event after The Great American Bash. Shawn Michaels announced during a media call that the classic WWE event is making its return as an NXT show. It will emanate from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, California, on September 30.

NXT No Mercy will feature some of the biggest stars of the developmental brand in action. WWE's official press release revealed Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes, and Roxanne Perez among the performers that'll work the event.

"Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale."

It was also revealed that tickets will go up for sale soon, and the prices will be as low as $20 and could go up to $150. Tickets will go on sale on August 4 at 10 am Pacific Time. Fans will be able to book a seat by visiting axs.com.

It is worth noting that the press release mentioned Carmelo Hayes and Tiffany Stratton as the brand's top champions. That means the two might not drop their titles to Ilja Dragunov and Thea Hail, respectively, at NXT: The Great American Bash this Sunday.

Speaking of Dragunov, the star is heavily rumored to join the main roster in the foreseeable future. He recently cleared the air about joining Imperium on Monday Night RAW.

Will Ilja Dragunov work NXT No Mercy?

Dragunov has been putting on classics ever since he returned to the developmental brand a few months ago. The former NXT UK Champion had a terrific Triple Threat match against Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc in October 2022.

He also had a brutal Last Man Standing match against Dijak at NXT Battleground. It is possible NXT No Mercy could be Dragunov's last premium live event on the developmental brand.

He might be called straight to the main roster after that. For now, he's looking to take the NXT Championship away from Melo at NXT: The Great American Bash. It remains to be seen whether he will be successful in his pursuit.

