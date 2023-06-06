What is the last man to beat Roman Reigns doing now? Did not age well

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for more than 1000 days now, but that is not the only record he has been impressively maintaining. It has also been a while since he was pinned in a one-on-one match, but the star who did so is not having the best time in the Stamford-based promotion.

For those wondering, Baron Corbin was the last person who defeated Roman Reigns in a singles match in WWE. The match occurred in the 2019 TLC premium live event, but King Corbin wasn't able to do it alone. During the match, Dolph Ziggler, The Revival, and King's security crew interfered, and the distraction led to Corbin connecting the End of Days.

Since then, Corbin has not had the best time in WWE. His title was replaced by Broke after he was "bankrupt." Still, he saw better success as Broke Corbin than Happy Corbin. Despite all of the gimmick changes and even being paired with Hall of Famer JBL, Baron Corbin hasn't gained proper popularity. However, his current rebranding might see him be more successful.

After distancing himself from JBL, he went on to have another losing streak. Interestingly, he recently returned to NXT, and it seemed like he has also reverted to his Lone Wolf persona. In the May 30 episode of the developmental brand, he attacked Carmelo Hayes after the latter's NXT Championship defense against Noam Dar.

Roman Reigns has not been the luckiest in terms of tag team matches

The Tribal Chief has not been pinned for more than 1000 days in a singles match, an achievement definitely worth bragging about. However, he has lost matches, and most of his losses in recent times are during tag team matches.

The most recent was during this year's Night of Champions event. Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa in hopes of becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champion against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Later in the match, The Usos tried to aid their family but instead turned against them.

In 2022, he suffered two losses. One was in the hands of the unlikely duo of John Cena and Kevin Owens, wherein Roman Reigns tagged with Sami Zayn on the final 2022 episode of SmackDown.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns' second loss that year was in the hands of his former tag team partner, Seth Rollins. Both of them battled for the Universal title on last year's Royal Rumble event. The match ended in a disqualification, making Seth the winner, but Roman retained the title.

It remains to be seen who will be able to defeat and break the records The Head of the Table has established.

