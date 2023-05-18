What is the likely main event of WWE Night of Champions? Hint: It's not Roman Reigns' match!

Fans are debating about which match will be the main event of WWE Night of Champions. The May 27th premium live event features a stacked card that includes a Roman Reigns' tag team match. It seems WWE has already decided on which match they’ll put in the main event slot at Night of Champions.

According to Xero News, the tournament final to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion is being discussed internally for the main event of WWE Night of Champions. The final is the match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

The Visionary defeated Finn Balor in the semi-final two weeks ago on RAW. Rollins didn’t appear on the show this past Monday because of his Hollywood commitment. WWE did air a pre-taped interview of the Visionary with Corey Graves to hype his upcoming world title match.

The report has further noted that the Night of Champions PLE will have triple main events. It is worth mentioning that the company hasn’t confirmed the match order for their big premium live event. With that being said, the top three matches on the card have the main event written all over them.

The likely outcome of a title match at WWE Night of Champions revealed

Mustafa Ali won the battle royal this past Monday to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The IC champ Gunther and Ali will meet at Night of Champions in 10 days. According to a new report, the Ring General could be dropping his title to his challenger.

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. The Imperium main man has retained his title against the likes of Ricochet, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. With that being said, WWE reportedly has bigger plans for him.

Perhaps, the title loss could be his ticket to the main event push. Gunther has shown time and again that he can be a bigger player with the right booking. It remains to be seen if fans will witness his first loss on the main roster at WWE Night of Champions.

What are your predictions for Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below!

