What major confession did Brock Lesnar make about his love life with wife Sable? A shocking truth awaits

Brock Lesnar returned on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW for the first time since his shocking elimination in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Beast Incarnate's intentions were clear - he wanted his arch-nemesis, Bobby Lashley, to sign a contract for a one-on-one contest at Elimination Chamber.

However, during his promo, a seemingly jovial Lesnar admitted a shocking confession about his personal life to the WWE Universe. It was uncharacteristic of The Beast Incarnate, who likes to keep his family and love life away from the fans' scrutiny.

Brock Lesnar revealed that Bobby Lashley had become a significant problem and distraction. The former WWE Champion has been a massive thorn in The Conqueror's path, so much so that he can't spend quality time with his wife, as indicated by his promo on the February 6 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Beast's exact words were:

"I crawl into bed with my wife... and after four or five hours, all I can think about is Bobby Lashley."

A bold Brock Lesnar did what no other WWE Superstar dared to do; he mentioned his wife, Sable, on live television.

The intense confrontation ended with Lesnar delivering two F5s on Lashley after the latter ticked him off by laying a finger on his face. The All Mighty claimed that things would be done on his terms, but with the contract lying on his battered body, it seems as if the two titans will settle the score in Montreal.

This one comes as a surprise because many fans and even The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer were expecting the rubber match to be held off until a big finish at WrestleMania 39. That could still happen, but it might be overkill.

Brock Lesnar's wife was a successful female superstar in WWF/WWE

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Ehhzmfh1hh

Speaking of The Beast's wife, Sable was also a recognizable face in the professional wrestling scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The 55-year-old legend is a former WWF Women's Champion and had a memorable rivalry with Torrie Wilson.

In one storyline, she was also Vince McMahon's mistress. Her accomplishments are often unrecognized because of a strained relationship with WWE. Brock Lesnar's wife filed a 110 million dollar lawsuit against the company for harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Torrie Wilson, one of Sable's greatest rivals, claimed that she wasn't allowed to mention Lesnar's wife during her Hall of Fame induction speech.

Although the former Universal Champion may have gotten away with mentioning his wife on television, the same cannot be said for other WWE Superstars. This also shouldn't be taken as a sign that Sable is nearing a return, which is borderline impossible.

