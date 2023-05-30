What if Mandy Rose returns to WWE? 3 ways the former NXT champion could be booked 

Mandy Rose was introduced to the wrestling world when she was a contestant on WWE's Tough Enough in 2015, and became more prominent when she was a part of NXT in 2017. She debuted on RAW as part of a faction featuring Saraya (fka Paige) and Sonya Deville.

After being a part of the main roster for nearly three years, the 32-year old returned to NXT, modifying her signature look and aligning with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Soon, all three members of Toxic Attraction were holding gold. Jayne and Dolin were the Women's Tag Team Champions while Rose was the Women's Champion.

Her shocking release from WWE in December raised questions on her future in wrestling. She stated that she was not done with the squared circle just yet, and that her association with the Connecticut-based company was filled with uncertainty.

NXT has recently witnessed a hooded figure attacking a few female wrestlers. Some speculate that it could be Mandy Rose, while others think it's Nikkita Lyons.

Given WWE's unpredictability, below is a list of ways Mandy Rose could fit into current storylines upon her return:

#3. End the dispute between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

Toxic Attraction in their prime on NXT

Ever since Mandy Rose's departure in December 2022, her faction, Toxic Attraction, has crumbled. Upon her exit, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were at each other's throats in a bid to prove who was better. This escalated at Vengeance, when the two stars qualified for a triple-threat match against Roxanne Perez, the then NXT Women's Champion.

They took verbal and physical shots at each other. Dolin and Jayne will clash in an intense weaponized steel cage match on the upcoming edition of NXT. As the former leader of the faction, Mandy Rose's return could enable her to set things straight between the two agitated stars.

#2. Replace Chelsea Green and team up with Sonya Deville again

In 2017, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut alongside a returning Saraya (fka Paige). They called themselves Absolution, and swore to take down anyone who did not agree with them. Following the AEW star's injury that led to her calling it a day, Rose and Deville continued to compete as a tag team under the name, Fire and Desire.

Currently, Sonya Deville has teamed up with Chelsea Green on RAW, where they have bonded over their common dislike for WWE official Adam Pearce. In the event of the former NXT Women's Champion making a comeback, she could be pushed up to the main roster, reuniting with Deville and potentially starting a feud with Green.

#1. Challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship

The women's division on NXT underwent a transformation upon Mandy Rose's release. A young Roxanne Perez won her first title but eventually lost it to Indi Hartwell at Stand & Deliver in April this year. Hartwell was then called up to RAW in the WWE Draft leaving the title vacant again.

A tournament featuring eight top female NXT stars, including Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Cora Jade, was held soon after. The finalists, Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton collided at NXT Battleground, where the latter emerged victorious.

Many fans have cited the similarities between Mandy Rose and Tiffany Stratton, claiming WWE is be molding her to be the former's successor. The 32-year old's history with the women's championship and title reign is an apt foundation for her to feud with Stratton. The two women have encountered each other in the ring on a few occasions during their NXT run.

