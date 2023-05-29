Is Mandy Rose returning to WWE? The truth following reunion with several female stars

Mandy Rose recently dropped a picture from a reunion she had with several WWE stars. Some fans believed the former NXT Women’s Champion might’ve teased a potential return to the company with her Twitter post.

Mandy isn’t returning to WWE anytime though she hasn’t ruled out a comeback. The former leader of Toxic Attraction is seemingly undecided about her pro wrestling future. She had previously stated that the door is always open for her to return to WWE.

Mandy Rose was in the middle of a historic title reign when WWE caught wind of her NSFW content on FanTime. The company thought it was best to cut ties with her. Shawn Michaels booked her to drop the women’s title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT.

The Golden Goddess was released from her contract the next day. Her departure shocked the pro wrestling world. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne posted their reactions to her release on social media as well. WWE would end up splitting Toxic Attraction completely.

The former NXT Women's Champion talked about her NXT release during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. The show aired on January 10, 2023. The 32-year-old was highly appreciative of her time in WWE and said she might return to the company in the future.

Mandy Rose reunites with female WWE stars

Mandy Rose took to social media the other day to drop a pic from a boat party. Rose posed alongside Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and other friends from her former working place.

Speaking of Jacy Jayne, the former Toxic Attraction star will collide with Gigi Dolin in a weaponized steel cage match this Tuesday on NXT. The former friends have been at war with each other ever since Jayne betrayed Gigi during a previous episode of the white and gold brand.

We’ll have to wait to see how the match will go down.

