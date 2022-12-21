Which WWE legend reportedly got Mandy Rose released?

Mandy Rose's release from WWE shocked many fans, and it looks like a notable wrestling veteran was behind the unexpected decision.

On the December 13 episode of NXT, Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as the brand's Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez. Following her defeat, Fightful later reported that the former champion was released from the company after mature content from her FanTime account was leaked online.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt Bloom (aka Tensai/A-Train) was the one who got Mandy Rose released. The report stated that the head trainer of WWE's Performance Center became aware of the former superstar's racy content and informed Shawn Michaels about the matter.

''According to those close to the situation, Matt Bloom informed Shawn Michaels about content on Rose’s FanTime subscription service that had gotten more racy as of late. While not confirmed, there are those who believe Rose was making more money posting photos and making custom videos for subscribers that contained nudity,'' Dave Meltzer reported.

Despite the release, it looks like the former WWE star is doing just fine financially. It was shared by Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, that she has made $500,000 from her FanTime account and is on the way to becoming a self-made millionaire.

Tino Sabbatelli breaks silence after Mandy Rose's release

After her release, many professionals expressed their support for the former NXT Women's Champion. Some are her former Toxic Attraction stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and of course, Mandy Rose's fiancée Tino Sabbatelli.

After reports of the WWE release rounded up social media, the former NXT star shared on an Instagram story his utmost support for his real-life partner with a photo of the former NXT Women's Champion herself.

"The Baddest b*tch that Game has EVER seen. Period," Sabbatelli wrote on his Instagram story.

As of the moment, Rose's release has still not been addressed by the Stamford-based promotion, but her profile on the company's site has been moved to the alumni page. Some fans also pointed out how she was removed from NXT's banner on social media.

It remains to be seen whether Mandy Rose will return to WWE in the future or if she will appear in another wrestling promotion. For now, it looks like she is going to focus on her personal content.

