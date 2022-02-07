What is the rating of superstars on the WWE 2K22 roster?

WWE 2K22, the latest in 2K Games' historic WWE video game franchise, is set to be released in March 2022. It is being touted as the greatest WWE game made by 2K.

Traditionally, 2K's releases include ratings for its athletes that act as a measure for individual strengths and weaknesses. As the release date inches closer, fans are curious about how their favorite superstars stack up this year.

What is the rating of the superstars in WWE 2K22's roster?

The studio has already released the ratings of a few superstars in the game. As of now, Roman Reigns has the highest overall rating on the game's roster at 95. Here are all the confirmed ratings of superstars so far:

Alexa Bliss - 84 OVR Rating

Bianca Belair - 86 OVR Rating

Big E - 87 OVR Rating

Bobby Lashley - 91 OVR Rating

Drew McIntyre - 91 OVR Rating

Eddie Guerrero - 90 OVR Rating

Eric Bischoff - 69 OVR Rating

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4 Life Edition) - 92 OVR Rating

Kane - 82 OVR Rating

Kevin Nash (nWo 4 Life Edition) - 90 OVR Rating

Roman Reigns - 95 OVR Rating

Scott Hall (nWo 4 Life Edition) - 90 OVR Rating

Syxx (nWo 4 Life Edition) - 88 OVR Rating

Ratings of various top names including Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar are yet to be revealed. If the company follows a similar approach to WWE 2K20, The Beast Incarnate may be the highest-rated superstar on the roster.

Wondering about all the superstars revealed to be in the game? Check out the full list right here.

Key pieces of information about WWE 2K22

The game is set to be released on March 11th, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The cover superstar is none other than WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Three versions of the game will be released - Standard, Deluxe, and nWo 4 Life. The Standard edition will have all the current superstars as well as some legends while the Deluxe and nWo 4 Life versions include additional legends and attires.

This year's installment will also feature interesting game modes like MyGM, MyRISE, MyFACTION, and much more. The MyGM Mode is the newer version of the GM Mode featured in the SmackDown vs. RAW games series, while the MyRISE and MyFACTION are career modes for individuals and factions respectively.

WWE 2K22 will have the best graphics when compared to any other WWE game currently available. It includes new controls which aim to provide the perfect simulation of real-life mechanics. Hopefully the game will not disappoint and fans will play it for years to come.

