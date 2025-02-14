What relationship does The Undertaker share with Vince McMahon? All you need to know about the WWE legends

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon may not have been the closest people on-screen, but longtime wrestling fans know that the WWE legends share a close relationship behind the scenes. Despite the controversies the former CEO has been involved with, it seems like their close bond hasn't changed.

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the greatest characters in professional wrestling. His Deadman persona will never be replicated and will forever live on for generations to come, but some of these credits must also go to Vince McMahon himself as the character was his brainchild.

Now that The Hall of Famer has retired and the former Chairman has been involved in several controversies and has left the Stamford-based promotion, they maintain their relationship and continue to bond.

On the latest Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker addressed his Super Bowl LIX appearance, in which Vince McMahon was also present. The Deadman shared that when they're together, they don't talk about "those things" and called McMahon his father figure, brother, and a mentor.

"People are like, 'Oh you guys were so close, you know what happened,' I'm like 'I don't know what hasn't been done, we don't talk about those things.' But he is a friend of mine. First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor," 'Taker said.

As a testament to their close relationship, Vince inducted 'Taker into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. McMahon even left WrestleMania 30 to take The Deadman to the hospital when the latter collapsed following his match against Brock Lesnar.

What major change did The Undertaker see between Vince McMahon and Triple H's WWE leadership?

After Vince McMahon initially retired in 2022, The Game took his spot as head of creative and still maintains that position to this day. Many changes have been noticed in the actual product and the backstage atmosphere.

While on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared that when WWE was under Vince's leadership, it was chaotic and he would expect McMahon to yell at some talents. However, the atmosphere is calm under The Game's leadership and The Deadman noted that he hasn't seen The Game yell at anybody.

It was interesting to see that despite being out of the wrestling business, the WWE legends still maintain their close bond.

