What is Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio? Real-life situation explained

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become a fan-favorite on-screen pair since combining forces in 2022. Despite starting as enemies, they have displayed remarkable chemistry as a couple. However, their romance is limited to WWE television.

For those wondering, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are not dating in real life. While Ripley is currently engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews, Dominik is married to his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette. Still, The Judgment Day duo share a close bond as friends behind the scenes.

In 2022, Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day, starting an on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley. Despite this, The Eradicator previously said she and "Dirty" Dom began as colleagues and barely knew each other before aligning on TV. They eventually became close in real life while working together in the heel faction.

When Dominik got married earlier this year, Ripley and Damian Priest were invited to the ceremony. The Judgment Day has become one of the most dominant factions in the past few years. However, the group's members have not been on the same page since The Eradicator got injured.

Amid Rhea Ripley's absence, Liv Morgan has seemingly been aiming to start a romantic relationship with "Dirty" Dom. She even kissed The Judgment Day member on RAW after the latter inadvertently helped her retain the Women's World Title. It will be interesting to see how this will affect Ripley's equation with Dominik.

How does Rhea Ripley balance her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio and real-life partner Buddy Matthews?

In a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley said it was easy to balance her on-screen and real-life relationships.

Ripley explained that although she loved her fiancé, her partner when working was Dominik. Fortunately, Matthews understood their dynamic.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Will Ripley ditch Dominik upon her comeback? Only time will tell.

