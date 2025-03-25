What is the Ric Flair Act? All you need to know about the bill initiated by the North Carolina Senate

When it comes to professional wrestling, everyone has their Mount Rushmore. Ric Flair is one name that perhaps everyone has on their list. The Nature Boy is one of the greatest superstars the industry has ever seen, and now, he may have an Act issued in his name.

Recently, news came out that the state of North Carolina is considering implementing the 'Ric Flair Act.' The Act was introduced on Monday to the state's senate, and as one would guess, it has everything to do with professional wrestling. This leads to the question, what is it?

Well, WRAL is reporting that the bill would earmark $500,000 for the purpose of researching the potential for a professional wrestling hall of fame in the state. The money itself would be given to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which would in turn study the possibility.

Officially, the Act was submitted under Senate Bill 404, named "An Act to Remember Iconic Combatants through Fostering Learning Awareness and Interest In Rassling."

Ric Flair's name was chosen perhaps because of his work in the Mid-Atlantic Territory of the NWA, where he wrestled often in North Carolina. This could be seen as a tribute to his impact on the pro wrestling scene in the state.

Ric Flair recently opened up about one of his most iconic rivalries

Speaking of Ric Flair's contributions to pro wrestling, he recently opened up about one of them. Over the course of his career, Flair has had several iconic rivalries. However, his most notable one was perhaps with Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

The two wrestling legends were huge rivals back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and Flair recently opened up about it. He took to X, where he recalled how his rivalry with Steamboat was the quintessential good vs. evil storyline and that his flamboyant personality, mixed with the cool, calm, and collected character of Steamboat, drew crowds towards them.

He labeled their battles the "gold standard" in professional wrestling, something his own daughter, Charlotte Flair agreed with.

There is no denying what Flair had to say. Both he and Steamboat are two of the all-time greats, and their rivalry inspired many to pursue the art of pro wrestling.

