What is Ric Flair’s net worth in 2023?

A wrestling icon, Ric Flair’s net worth mirrors the legacy he has built with his charismatic personality. The prodigy of the New Generation Era is a record 16-time world champion and holds various other accolades as well.

The real-life Richard Morgan Fliehr started his wrestling career in his teens. Trained by NWA legend Verne Gagne, he debuted the ring name Ric Flair during a fight in Rice Lake, Wisconsin in December 1972.

Flair spent years at Jim Crockett Promotions and New Japan Pro Wrestling before making his debut in the then-World Wrestling Federation. He debuted in August 1991 and became a crowd-favorite in no time. A year later, the Nature Boy won the signature Royal Rumble Match to claim his first WWE Championship.

In his prime, Ric Flair earned a whopping sum of $7 million from his performances. It is no wonder that he has the keys to luxurious cars such as the Chevrolet Camaro, a 1999 Bentley Arnage, and much more.

The 73-year-old lives in a mansion located in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is estimated to be $1 million in real estate. Spanning 5000 square feet, the mansion is a double-storeyed building that has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a swimming pool.

According to WeatlthyGorilla, Ric Flair’s net worth stands at $5 million in 2023. It apparently didn’t see much change compared to last year. In his penultimate match, the Hall of Famer substantially added to his worth as it was the second-biggest ever independent show in the U.S. in the modern era.

The event did over 6800 fans for a $448,502 gate as per reports by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Titled "Ric Flair’s Last Match," the audience saw the legend team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a winning cause against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair has announced his retirement many times in the past yet has always had a change of heart. So, in September last year, he declared that he would never leave the ring during the 50th anniversary of his wrestling debut.

Ric Flair penciled in for WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary as per the legend himself

The Nature Boy was a key part of WWE RAW's longevity. He debuted the infamous Evolution alongside Triple H, announced his first retirement in 2008, and even made his return to WWE on the red brand in 2001.

Speaking on his podcast, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he would be appearing on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary. The event will take place on the upcoming episode, on January 23, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

“I've been invited and it's a f**king big deal. I'm on it, hell yeah, are you kidding me? 30 years.”

Ric Flair was released by WWE in August 2021 after which he made sporadic appearances at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

