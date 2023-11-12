What role did CM Punk play in The Shield's career? Remembering their famous WWE Survivor Series debut

The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series 2012 during CM Punk’s championship match against John Cena and Ryback. They took down everyone in sight, beginning with Ryback, indicating that the WWE environment was about to change massively.

It so happened that The Shield maintained an image that they weren’t working for Punk, but over the course of time, it turned out to be the opposite! The Second City Saint was indeed paying Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins to keep his enemies at bay with their brutal attacks.

Interestingly, it was CM Punk who reportedly played a major role in The Shield taking shape in terms of creative direction. Then-head writer Eric Pankowski wanted Punk to work with a stable during his heel turn, and Punk brewed the idea of using three guys from FCW who were ready!

“He called me up one day, and he was like, 'Okay, uh, nobody knows you’re going to turn heel, but we want to stick a stable with you,'” Punk said. “(I said) I’m willing to do the heel stable thing, but why don’t we pick three guys from FCW that are ready, instead of using two guys, you know what I mean?... Ambrose, Rollins and Chris Hero [Kassius Ohno]. They wanted Roman Reigns. They came to me and they were like, ‘What about Leakee?’ I didn’t… It wasn’t my hill to die on. I said, ‘Sure,’ because it made sense to me.”

Originally Titanland wanted to stick him with The Big Show and Daniel Bryan, but CM Punk had other ideas, and it resulted in one of the greatest factions in WWE’s history.

Update on CM Punk’s return to WWE

Ever since Punk was fired from AEW, fans have speculated his return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, bringing back Punk isn’t going to be the smoothest move. Previously, Vince McMahon had allegedly stopped The Second City Saint from returning to Titanland, but now that McMahon isn’t in control anymore, there’s hope.

Coming to WWE’s stance on the situation, as per reports, the company will not get swayed by fan reactions. While fans are rallying behind Punk’s return on social media and during live shows, reports claim WWE will not bring him back only based on popularity.

