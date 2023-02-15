What if Roman Reigns loses to Sami Zayn? 'Sami' trends like wildfire on Twitter days before WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are slated to face each other at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 this Saturday. Their title match can end in various ways, especially if the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship changes hands.

Sami Zayn left The Bloodline after attacking Roman Reigns at the end of this year's Royal Rumble event. The two stars have since faced each other on previous SmackDown episodes, which only heightened their upcoming match in Canada.

One of the most obvious changes if Sami becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be the headline of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes is slated to face The Tribal Chief after winning this year's Rumble match. With this in mind, a feud between Sami and Cody will instead take place.

Another possibility of Sami Zayn winning the title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is Roman Reigns leaving the Stamford-based promotion. The Tribal Chief reduced his in-ring schedule since last year. He has also teased leaving the company to transition into an actor in the past. Without any major responsibilities, this could be a way for Roman to try his hand at a different career path.

Still, it's also possible that their feud will end at the upcoming premium live event. One bout that fans are not mad about seeing in WrestleMania Hollywood is a triple-threat match between Reigns, Rhodes, and Zayn for the title. This bout is also highly possible whether Zayn wins at Elimination Chamber or not.

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes met prior to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The American Nightmare and the former Honorary Uce are two of the hottest superstars at the moment. They also have the same enemy in Roman Reigns. From the looks of it, they are also not opposed to facing each other instead at the April premium live event.

On the February 13, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn confronted the former AEW star and asked if the latter believed he could truly win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

The American Nightmare then stated it doesn't matter if he believed it, but if Zayn did. During the exhilarating speech, Rhodes mentioned how Roman Reigns is just a man. He ended the segment by stating that he doesn't want to see the SmackDown star on RAW, but at WrestleMania.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see if a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be crowned this Saturday. It also remains to be seen if the three superstars will continue to cross paths after Saturday.

