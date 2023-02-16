What did Roman Reigns say about Logan Paul in WWE? Out of character backstage comment revealed

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul had a memorable showdown at the Crown Jewel event last year. Featuring multiple staggering spots, it went down to being one of the greatest celebrity-wrestler feuds in history.

Reigns and Paul cut some electrifying promos prior to their fight. The Maverick believed he needed just "one lucky punch" to flatten The Tribal Chief. He did connect, but the champ remained unfazed and eventually retained his championship.

After the fight at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns allegedly broke character to give a teasing comment on Logan Paul. This was revealed by Mike Majlka on an episode of IMPAULSIVE. The Tribal Chief spoke to Mike backstage and delivered words that made The YouTuber blush.

"That boy is gonna learn to tuck his chin one of these days.", said Reigns before smirking.

Due to fear of not breaking his serious persona, Roman Reigns has always shown support for Logan Paul in non-wrestling shows. He even appreciated the fact that the social media sensation connected with his fans globally and portrayed his passion for professional wrestling.

Logan suffered a torn ACL during his bout against Reigns but continued to fight despite his injury. After making a full recovery in December last year, The Maverick returned at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and eliminated Seth Rollins. The new rivals are rumored to face each other at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Roman Reigns gave his opinion on the fan-following Logan Paul brings to the WWE industry

While Logan Paul does pack a punch in every move due to his MMA roots, he is also a sensational high-flyer. The 27-year-old can pull off suplexes and somersaults with apex precision. Combining those stellar performances with his fan following, WWE may have found their next champion.

Roman Reigns, who recently joined TikTok, spoke to TMZ to disclose how WWE has to constantly generate hype on social media. It is a key part of modern-day wrestling. Logan Paul happens to be WWE's biggest asset going forward, and potentially his brother, Jake Paul.

"They (The Paul Brothers) live on a full-time boxing schedule. “They train, they eat, they do everything that a professional boxer would do to prepare for a fight."

Reigns continued:-

"Then you tie that in with their following, that’s a huge part of this day and age, social media and these personal platforms. You’ve gotta have people tuned into what you’re doing, and they’ve done that. They’ve done the work, kudos to them.” (H/T Dexerto)

Currently, Roman Reigns is penned to fight Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal this Saturday with his world titles on the line.

