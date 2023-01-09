"What's my line?" - When Randy Orton forgot his promo and had to ask opponent in the ring live on WWE RAW

Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Despite this, The Viper once found himself in an awkward situation on live television when he forgot his lines during a promo.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2013, Orton confronted Sheamus in the ring.

"You're out here pleading your case, practically begging for support," Orton kicked of his promo.

After that, Orton started walking around the ring in silence, seemingly trying to remember his line. Nevertheless, The Viper apparently failed. Hence, he went to Sheamus and asked him for help.

The WWE Universe could clearly see him asking his opponent, "What's my line?". Sheamus then murmured something to the 14-time world champion before the latter said, "Big Show's mine tonight."

Wrestling veteran suggests that Randy Orton retires from WWE

Randy Orton last competed in May 2022 when he and his RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle, lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a Winner Takes All Match on an episode of SmackDown. The Viper has since been out of action due to a legitimate back injury. He reportedly underwent surgery to fuse his lower back in November.

During an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, former OVW manager Kenny Bolin disclosed that he believes the 14-time world champion should retire from in-ring action, considering the severity of his injury.

"Randy's injury apparently was way more serious than I thought. I heard he had to have some sh*t fused. I would rather Randy not take the bumps anymore personally," he said. [From 2:05 - 2:13]

