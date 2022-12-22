"Are you f**king stupid?" - When WWE's Randy Orton had an altercation with a former cop at a gym

Randy Orton is one of the most famous and sought-after WWE Superstars. Hence, many fans would approach him for photos and autographs. While training in a gym in January 2017, The Viper had an altercation with a fan who was a former policeman.

Speaking to NEA Report, the fan, Anthony Martin, detailed the incident. He disclosed that he initially approached Orton and asked him for a photo, but The Viper seemingly turned down his request, telling him that he didn't hear him. Nevertheless, Martin took a picture of Orton, which enraged the WWE Superstar.

"He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, 'What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?' I said, ‘No. You said you couldn't hear me. (...) Still in my face, I said 'no disrespect man, if you want, I can delete it.' He said, 'Yeah. F***ing delete it!' I said, 'Okay, seriously, no disrespect.' (...) [Orton took a step back] I stepped with him knowing that if he was going to hit me that he had no power if I stayed close. My three friends were very close behind and then he said “F*** it. Keep the f**king picture. Enjoy your workout," Martin said.

Orton later commented on the story in a series of tweets, stating that he had been doing the same for 15 years.

"Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife (...) I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy," Orton wrote.

A few days after the incident, Orton won the 2017 Men's Royal Rumble match. Later that year, The Viper defeated Bray Wyatt in a WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 33 to capture his 13th world title.

Randy Orton is out of WWE action due to injury

Randy Orton has not competed in WWE since May. He last competed on the May 20 episode of SmackDown when he and his RK-Bro partner, Riddle, lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification match. Following the bout, The Viper went on a hiatus as he suffered a legit back injury.

After being absent for seven months, recent reports have claimed that the company is concerned over the severity of Orton's injury. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that Orton retire from in-ring competition.

"Bro, here's what it all comes down to. It all comes down to ego because, obviously, he doesn't need to wrestle for the money. The guy is set for life. He's been doing this for a very long time. So money is not an issue, doesn't need to wrestle anymore. So really depends; I don't know Randy Orton, I don't know if he got that ego that he'd gotta be in that spotlight," said Vince Russo. (1:52 - 2:17)

