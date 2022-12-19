[Watch] Two Bloodline members hint at turning on Roman Reigns in new WWE video

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently hinted at turning on their Bloodline leader Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline is currently dominating the Stamford-based company. As the Tribal Chief holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his cousins, The Usos, are the Undisputed Tag Tag Team Champions. However, fans have been speculating that one of The Bloodline would turn on the group soon. While some suggested it could be Sami Zayn, others believe it might be Solo Sikoa.

Playing a game of "thumbs up thumbs down" on the company's Arabic Instagram account, The Usos initially gave The Tribal Chief almost two thumbs down before acting as if they made a mistake.

"Oh, my bad, my bad, Tribal Chief," Jey said. "Yeah, you need both thumbs up for that one," Jey added.

Will Sami Zayn turn on The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Ahead of Survivor Series: War Games, Jey Uso had doubts about Sami Zayn's loyalty to the group. However, The Honorary Uce won their trust after playing a decisive role in The Bloodline's victory over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at the premium live event.

Despite this, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Zayn would be the one turning on The Bloodline. Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, he praised the company for teasing the potential implosion between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn on last Friday's SmackDown.

"I gotta commend WWE because they have patience. When they [Bloodline] entered the ring in that final segment, it was like, well, okay. I didn't think they would trigger it then. They left some great teases like when Sami Zayn says, 'I'm his only friend.' They all stopped. Everybody's saying, 'Oh God!' I think everybody got it. They knew that Sami, he ran his mouth. That's when you thought they were gonna... But before they can get into that, up comes John Cena," said the veteran. [From 8:03 - 9:14]

