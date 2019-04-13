What's next for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35?

Down but not out

Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate. The Next Big Thing. The Conqueror. Brock Lesnar has been all of these things and more. He is a 2-time WWE Universal Champion who held the title for a combined total of 659 days. The problem with that whole scenario was that he rarely defended the title.

They have been many rumors flying around since his shocking loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. One rumor suggests that Lesnar and Paul Heyman wanted the match to go on first rather than last. One reason being that the crowd would be exhausted. In a sense, this actually created great shock value as it opened the show.

Other rumors suggesting something far the opposite. According to a report by Slice Wrestling,

Brock Lesnar Was Another WWE Star Who Had A "Incident" At WrestleMania. He Showed Up Late And Demanded To Go On Last When He Couldn't,He Proceeded To Cuss Out Vince McMahon And Demand To Go On First. Brock Left The Stadium Via Helicopter Immediately After His Match.

Interesting how the Internet wrestling community works. But what cant be denied was that the Brock Lesnar experiment was a failure. WWE Raw suffered greatly in the ratings with the lack of a full time champion. Having an absentee champion just didn't work. So, where does Brock Lesnar go from here?

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

Up In the Air

The answer is that nobody knows exactly. Ever since his run-in with Daniel Cormier last year, UFC fans have been gearing for an epic clash between The Beast and DC. Daniel Cormier, who is a WWE fan, has even taunted Brock Lesnar in the past and asked him to put the WWE Universal Championship on the line as well.

Both UFC Fighters were both doing their best to keep themselves relevant and the hope of their match alive. But Dana White seemed to added more questions then answers as to when the fight between the pair was going to happen. As per the reports, Dana White had this to say at a recent press conference,

Seriously, that fight isn’t even in the works. That fight may not even happen. When Brock Lesnar’s ready, he’ll call me.

Is Dana White just getting fans worked up by trolling them? Nothing is out of the realm of possbility as White has certainly learnt well from the Vince McMahon playbook of manipulating the fans.

Will Lesnar return to the Octogon? Will he fight Daniel Cormier? Will he come back to WWE? Will Bobby Lashley finally get his long-awaited dream match with The Beast Incarnate? Stay tuned in the weeks to come!

Do you think Brock Lesnar will return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts on the comments below!

