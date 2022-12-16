What was Sasha Banks' salary in WWE?

Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE on the Raw brand under the moniker "The Boss" Sasha Banks. The company welcomed Banks on August 8, 2008. Besides WWE, Sasha has previously wrestled at the Northeastern United States independent circuit.

The Boss has since become one of WWE's most dynamic talents. She is a former NXT, SmackDown, and four-time Raw Women’s Champion. Banks is also one of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and is the only female wrestler to have received the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Award for Feud of the Year.

Sasha Banks' net worth is projected to be about $3 million as of 2022. She was previously under a contract that got her an annual salary of $180,000. But she rose to fame after competing in the first-ever women's PPV against Charlotte Flair. In WWE, she presently makes a $250,000 yearly salary.

The salary Banks receives from WWE does not account for all of her net worth.

Sasha Banks reportedly denied contract renewal after WWE denied her contract pay request, similar to top Stars

Sasha Banks' future and potential return to WWE have been the subject of many rumours. The Boss hasn't been spotted in WWE since she left during a RAW episode. She is allegedly a free agent right now.

One of the current highest-paid WWE talents is Becky Lynch. The boss allegedly requested the same salary as Lynch but was turned down. Even though her contract negotiations with WWE were unsuccessful, the door may still be open to work with them in the future. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed:

''She was said to be seeking a number along the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and those internally have said she wasn’t offered numbers close to that. They said that she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years.''

Whether The Boss will rejoin the Stamford-based Promotion and emerge as one of its highest-paid female superstars is still up in the air.

