What did Seth Rollins promise days before WrestleMania? Analysing the star speaking about major change

Seth Rollins will have a busy WrestleMania 40 weekend, as he will compete on both nights of the show. On Night One, the World Heavyweight Champion will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On Night Two, he will put his title against Drew McIntyre.

The Architect promised that if everything goes according to plan, the tag team match on Night 1, which is labeled the biggest tag team match in WWE history, will be historic and change the business as the company enters a new era.

"Now you have The Rock back, Board of Director for TKO, we're ushering in a new era, have a television deal with Netflix coming next year. It's going to be a huge change and shift in our industry. We're about to usher that in. It's almost tough to say in the moment which one is going to be bigger. When you look back in retrospect, if we're able to do what we want to do at WrestleMania 40, it'll go down as one of the most historic game-changing events in the history of our industry," Seth Rollins told The Favorites.

However, this is not the only thing Seth Rollins opened up about. He also revealed his plans and what he wanted his legacy to be like.

Seth Rollins wants to help future generation of wrestlers step up

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has been part of WWE for 12 years and has emerged as a megastar. Now that he has moved to the top, Rollins wanted to focus on helping the next generation step up.

"When it comes down to my goal for the future is to help the next generation. My time is not done yet, but we are certainly closer to the end than we are to the beginning, and I think I would love to use kinda the latter part of my career to really help the next generation be the guys who are going to main eventing WrestleMania 50, WrestleMania 60 so on and so forth. I think I am in a position now where I have got so much experience over the last two decades... last 12 years with WWE, traveling the world, that I can do that, and I can help these guys and girls get to the next level," he told The Favorites. (segment between 24:20 and 25:00 mark).

Seth Rollins is not the first superstar to want to help elevate the next generation. Legends like John Cena, The Undertaker, and more have acted similarly.

Seth Rollins focuses more on his legacy going forward

Now that he has accomplished everything in his career, The Architect wants to focus more on his legacy. While speaking on The Favorites podcast, he referred to his legacy and the fact that the most important thing is how people will remember him and how they will continue what he started.

Seth Rollins has started a wrestling school to help young guys and girls learn more about professional wrestling. He is working both inside the ring and backstage to help the business expand and leave it better than where he found it, which he has named as his ultimate goal in WWE.

Seth Rollins believes WrestleMania 40 tag team match can help change WWE's direction

The Architect will participate in a huge tag team match that could shape WWE's future since its outcome will determine the stipulation of Roman Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night Two.

It could also lead to new angles in storylines or maybe the end of the Bloodline faction, and Rollins compared it to cashing in his MITB briefcase at WrestleMania 31, which shook things up.

"[WrestleMania] 31 is special in its own way because you look at cashing in the contract in the main event of WrestleMania, so surprising, so captivating, and it shaped the industry in its own way. We took what the industry was, we subverted expectations, and pushed it in a new direction at the time. That's really what we're looking to take down this guard that is the Bloodline that has had a vice grip on our industry for the best few years," the superstar said.

Seth Rollins could have a similar moment this weekend, which would help bring the story full circle. WWE is apparently considering having Damian Priest cash in on Rollins on Night Two.

