What is the Shield corner in WWE? Triple H's subtle tribute explained

The WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match included some exciting spots that might lead up to several storylines on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and even beyond. One of them featured Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns clashing again, trying to eliminate each other from the match, with the history between both men rushing back.

While The Shield's reunion seems next to impossible at this point, Triple H has seemingly given a very unique tribute to the faction in WWE. Throughout their run in the company, The Hounds of Justice had some of the most entertaining matches and storylines, keeping the fans engaged.

While WWE has paid rich tributes to the faction multiple times, a unique sign of their tribute recently surfaced online. The Stamford-based company released Triple H's vlog from the Royal Rumble where he was seen giving directions to his team after Jey Uso's victory in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Game, while giving directions, asked his team to make Jey bring his son from the 'Shield Corner' to celebrate. The corner was the same spot from where The Hounds of Justice made their way to the ringside after marching down the crowd. The spot remains an iconic sign of The Shield's lasting imprint on the WWE Universe, and now Triple H has named the corner after the faction itself.

The trio managed to dominate the entire roster quite early, causing the WWE Universe to sit up and notice the rebellious stars. However, one of the most shocking moments in the history of the company still remains Seth Rollins betraying his brothers, attacking Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley [f.k.a. Dean Ambrose] with a steel chair.

Though the faction reunited twice over the next few years, the feeling was never the same. Moxley decided to leave WWE back in 2019 and is a part of AEW now. His exit made it clear that it would be next to impossible to see the three men standing together once again, until their potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Shield brothers could collide in WWE very soon

Both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were eliminated from the Royal Rumble match simultaneously after CM Punk pushed them out of the ring. After their elimination, Seth Rollins delivered a couple of vicious stomps to his former Shield brother, including one of the steel steps.

Following this, speculations of Triple H planning a match between both men became rife. Further, PWInsider reported that the company was planning a Triple Threat match between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Fans will now have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for these three men next.

