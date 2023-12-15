What is the significance of the Bull Rope match to Cody Rhodes and his family's legacy? Know the story

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura will be engaging in a Texas Bullrope match on December 26, 2023, at Madison Square Garden. Not only is the match a great booking decision, but the venue and the stipulation have historic significance as well.

It so happens that the Texas Bullrope match stipulation has a personal connection with The American Nightmare. His father and legendary pro-wrestler, Dusty Rhodes, introduced the stipulation in WWE in the late 1970s. The stipulation became quite famous when Dusty Rhodes took on Randy Orton in a Texas Bullrope match in 2007.

Furthermore, Dusty Rhodes and Billy Graham had a spectacular rivalry in the late 1970s. The duo fought in a Texas Bullrope match at Madison Square Garden, where Rhodes defeated Graham in a seven-minute classic.

Keeping the above in mind, Cody Rhodes battling Nakamura at Madison Square Garden in a Texas Bullrope match has a rather personal connection to The American Nightmare.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes should win Royal Rumble 2024

Currently, Cody Rhodes is a top choice among fans for dethroning Roman Reigns. It’s unknown if WWE will actually move forward with this plan or not, given Randy Orton is back in the picture as well.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes The American Nightmare should finish his story, given that he has already earned more than just the WWE title.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers.”

As of now, Cody Rhodes is signed to WWE RAW. If he is to dethrone The Tribal Chief, he needs to move to SmackDown so that both World Titles do not come under the red brand.

