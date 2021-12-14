We are just hours away from the second installment of AEW Winter Is Coming.

The first-ever edition took place last December, and will once again air this year on a special edition of AEW Dynamite. The name was derived from the series premiere of the popular Game of Thrones series.

The event will take place on December 15, 2021, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, which can accommodate over 6,000 people. It will mark the third time AEW has broadcast from the arena.

So what is the start time of AEW Winter Is Coming 2021?

The event will start at 8pm EST. The show will be broadcast at 1am in the UK and 6:30am in India on the morning of December 16, 2021.

Here is the current card announced for the special AEW Winter Is Coming episode:

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

MJF vs. Dante Martin for the AEW Diamond Ring

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a No Disqualification Match

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to DAZN about the upcoming event:

"It’s Hangman Page defending his AEW title against Bryan Danielson. A dream match. Do I have to say anything else? MJF against Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. A wrestler who’s had a really good 2021 against a 20-year-old with one of the brightest futures in the entire industry. What about Serena Deeb against Hikaru Shida? Another match that has the potential to steal the show. This is a show that I’m really excited about and I’m confident that ‘Winter is Coming’ this time around can have the same impact as last year’s version," said Khan. (h/t DAZN)

What happened at AEW Winter Is Coming in 2020?

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy One year ago today:



AEW presented winter is coming. At this show, Sting made his iconic debut and Kenny Omega won the AEW world title One year ago today:AEW presented winter is coming. At this show, Sting made his iconic debut and Kenny Omega won the AEW world title https://t.co/HiBZeKYO7F

In the first-ever edition of AEW Winter Is Coming, history was made when "The Icon" Sting made his first appearance for the promotion. It was Sting's first professional wrestling appearance after leaving WWE earlier that year.

The event also saw Kenny Omega, with Don Callis by his side, win the AEW World Championship after defeating Jon Moxley.

