What is the start time for WWE SmackDown live from Barcelona, Spain? Date, match card, location revealed

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will take place on an international stage as it will grace Barcelona, Spain. Due to the momentous occasion, the episode is filled with exciting matches and top-superstar appearances. However, despite taking place overseas, the time for the Friday night show will remain the same.

The March 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will start on its usual timeslot of 8 pm ET or 7 pm CT via the USA Network, as advertised on the Stamford-based promotion's social media. However, the blue show will also be available on Netflix for some international fans, which means that the episode will be live at 8 PM Central European Time. For US time zones, this is 3 pm EST, 2 pm CT, and 1 pm PT.

The upcoming Friday show will occur at the Olimpic Arena in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain. The arena can hold up to 12,760 people. SmackDown will feature stars like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and more.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Barcelona, Spain

Venue: Olimpic Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 12 p.m. Pacific Time

What to expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown?

Three matches are currently set for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown. The Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is also set for an interesting interview.

Cody Rhodes got the wrestling world buzzing when he turned down The Rock's offer at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, only for John Cena to take it and ally with his former rival. The American Nightmare had a lot of things to say, and it will all be questioned tonight during Miz TV.

Randy Orton returned to WWE SmackDown last week, where he had much to say about John Cena and The Rock's alliance, along with his thoughts on former partner Kevin Owens. Although many were happy to see him return, the same can't be said for Carmelo Hayes. Tonight, both men will meet inside the ring for a singles match.

Charlotte Flair has been busy targeting the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton en route to their WrestleMania 41 title match. After The Queen attacked the champion again last week on WWE SmackDown, she was called out by B-Fab backstage. This led to a singles match between both women to be made official for tonight, marking it as The Queen's first singles match since returning at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

A championship match is also set to occur in the upcoming episode. DIY has been causing chaos in WWE SmackDown's tag team division lately. Last week, The Street Profits became the new #1 contenders for the Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if a new set of champions will emerge on the upcoming show.

