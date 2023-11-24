What tattoo did Damian Priest get randomly thanks to Rhea Ripley? Never heard before fact revealed

Damian Priest is a superstar who has an intimidating aura due to his indomitable stature and his on-screen persona. One of the things that adds elegance to his impregnable character is the wide array of tattoos engraved all over his body.

The Punisher recently shed light on an interesting tattoo that he had gotten randomly with a little help from Rhea Ripley. It is a small "scale" inked on a portion of his right leg, which is inspired by his Judgment Day stablemate.

Interestingly, this is the same symbol that The Eradicator makes on her face, just below her eyes. Damian Priest revealed that he made Rhea Ripley draw the structure on a piece of paper.

Then the tattoo artist traced it and engraved it on his right leg, which is exactly the same size Ripley has on her face. This is one of the random tattoos that Priest made during his tour to Puerto Rico for Backlash 2023.

Damian Priest reveals he had to cover up The Undertaker's tattoo

WWE Superstars are often inspired by the legends and icons who came before them in the industry. One such superstar that Damian Priest looked up to growing up was The Undertaker.

Priest was highly inspired by The Phenom and made his symbolic "skull" a tattoo on his biceps when he began his pro wrestling. However, he soon had to cover that up to avoid any potential issues.

WWE Superstars have a trademark over their particular designs of tattoos, which preserves their uniqueness. There have often been instances when violating those led to litigation.

The 41-year-old, who just began his career back then, was told by the promoter that he might be in trouble for that tattoo. As a result, The Archer of Infamy had no other option but to make modifications to it.

He then tattooed a bat symbol inside the skull and gave it a different outlook. The Undertaker is one of the reasons Damian Priest fell in love with pro wrestling, and engraving Taker's tattoo is an embodiment of that.