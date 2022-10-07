What if The Bloodline appears at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

The Bloodline is not scheduled to participate in WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Fans are disappointed that the company's top champions are set to miss the Philadelphia-based premium live event. However, they could make a surprise appearance at the October 8 show.

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in modern-day WWE. Several group members hold major titles and are rightfully the Undisputed Champions. The most recent additions to the stable are Solo Sikoa and 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn.

WWE typically selects live events as the venue for The Usos and Roman Reigns to defend their titles. This keeps the house-show crowd entertained while keeping Reigns' part-time contract in check. Another potential reason they won't put their titles on the line at Saturday's event is a lack of formidable challengers.

But what if the faction is present at Extreme Rules 2022? Well, this could lead to numerous scenarios. The Bloodline may cut a promo addressing the eventual winner of the Strap Match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross, which could potentially determine Roman Reigns' next challenger after Crown Jewel. Moreover, they could physically get involved in the proceedings at Extreme Rules 2022.

Ambushing the bout's winner will send a strong message to the roster. It would also expose Kross' weaknesses, while generating heel heat from the audience. The Scottish Warrior might try to fend them off, leading to the arrival of Brawling Brutes as reinforcements.

This angle could pave the way for Survivor Series WarGames. Gunther's Imperium may also become involved in the battle for supremacy between the factions. By doing this, the company could delay the eventual showdown between Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns for the latter's world title.

Could Logan Paul confront The Bloodline at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

WWE has confirmed Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for Crown Jewel 2022. The match is the show's main event, which will take place on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Maverick will come face-to-face with Reigns in the upcoming season premiere of SmackDown. The rivalry which arose from the IMPAULSIVE podcast could reach its boiling point on Friday night as both stars are expected to come to blows.

Paul isn't one to back down and could make his way to Extreme Rules 2022 to announce his intentions. He could call out The Bloodline and issue a warning about Roman Reigns' possible downfall. He may even become involved with Drew and Kross if Reigns and The Usos ambush them, further intensifying his feud with The Tribal Chief.

