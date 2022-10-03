New inclusion to Brawling Brutes, a teaser for Sami Zayn’s face turn and Extreme Rules? - WWE Live Event Roundup (October 1 & 2)

WWE had three Live Events this week. Multiple champions who missed out on a spot at Extreme Rules defended their titles. The audience also got an insight into the company's potential plans by witnessing unique pairings and title contenders.

The Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, as well as from the Brandt Center in Regina, Saskatchewan. WWE Sunday Stunner took place at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Canada.

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Bianca Belair were in the weekend's action. In this list, we will look at the five most noteworthy moments from the recent WWE Live Events.

#5. The White Rabbit is played in each WWE Live Event

Leading up to Extreme Rules, WWE is maintaining the hype behind the White Rabbit. The song by Jefferson Airplane has been played for almost three weeks now in commercials and house shows. The revelation is expected to take place at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Numerous superstars are speculated to be behind the enigma. The list includes Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Alexa Bliss, and even Shane McMahon. Hopes are high, yet fans are also aware of disappointing outcomes.

#4. Bianca Belair makes an emphatic statement before Extreme Rules 2022

Roman Reigns Aka bloodline ☝️ SZN @RayonGreenfiel4 Bianca Belair vs Bayley vs Tamina Raw women's championship match at WWE Saturday night live event Bianca Belair vs Bayley vs Tamina Raw women's championship match at WWE Saturday night live event https://t.co/iUtvbJyGew

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title in a Ladder Match against Bayley at Extreme Rules. Although the odds are slightly in favor of The Role Model, the recent Live Event bout between the arch-rivals could be an indicator of shocking events to come in the future.

During Saturday's show at Bismarck, The EST of WWE put her title on the line against Bayley and Tamina. She put on a great fight and ultimately emerged victorious.

Belair continues her hot streak of wins and it would take something special for the leader of the Damage CTRL to take the title off her waist.

#3. Sami Zayn impersonates Roman Reigns

In recent weeks, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have emerged as a formidable tag team on the Blue brand. Their rivalry with Ricochet and Madcap Moss has genuinely interested fans. Continuing the program, both members of The Bloodline were in action on the weekend.

However, the Sunday Stunner Live Event was particularly noteworthy. Sami and Sikoa continued their undefeated run as a team and while celebrating the victory, the Honorary Uce told the crowd to "acknowledge" him. He further told the audience in Canada not to tell The Tribal Chief about the incident.

Although it was a light-hearted moment shared with fans, the recent fights between Jey Uso and Sami's newfound confidence could be a subtle hint of a face turn in the near future.

#2. A new SHIELD in the making

Roman Reigns Aka bloodline ☝️ SZN @RayonGreenfiel4 Kevin Owens, Bobby lashley, Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins, Austin Theory,Miz, At WWE Saturday night live event Kevin Owens, Bobby lashley, Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins, Austin Theory,Miz, At WWE Saturday night live event https://t.co/Yyjbzh68PL

Seth Rollins faced Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the Bismarck Center. However, it ended in a contest and eventually turned into a six-man tag team match. Lashley was joined by Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens while Rollins was joined by Theory and The Miz.

Mid-way during the bout, The Visionary recreated an iconic moment to presumably mock Roman Reigns. He did The Shield's iconic fist pump pose along with Theory and The Miz.

wrestling.killer @wrestlingkill3r Seth Rollins did the Shield pose with The Miz & Austin Theory at last night’s #WWEBismarck Seth Rollins did the Shield pose with The Miz & Austin Theory at last night’s #WWEBismarck 😂😂 https://t.co/OJvMH1uY3t

Although the heels were on the losing side of the match, a clear message has been sent from Rollins to his former The Shield partner.

#1. Drew McIntyre teams with Sheamus

WWE usually utilizes Live Events as a stage to experiment with potential storylines. They gauge the reaction of the audience and act accordingly. Thus, the future addition of Drew McIntyre in the Brawling Brutes now seems like a high possibility.

Previously, The Scottish Warrior was at odds with Sheamus. Both even debuted the DonnyBrook Match on WWE SmackDown. Presently, McIntyre could naturally join The Celtic Warrior in his stable as the latter recently turned babyface.

The real-life pals, Drew and Sheamus main evented the Saturday Night's Live Event at Regina and Sunday Stunner at Saskatoon. They defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser amidst a raucous crowd, gathering momentum for their upcoming Extreme Rules showdowns.

