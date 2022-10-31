What did The Iron Sheik say about Mick Mars, Motley Crue guitarist?

Many professionals have great admiration for the legendary band Motley Crue, one of them being The Iron Sheik. Ever since the group's formation, they have captured the attention of millions of people worldwide. After recent unfortunate news about the band, The Iron Sheik expressed how much he admired them.

Motley Crue was established in 1981 and currently consists of Nikki Sixx as the bassist, Tommy Lee as the drummer, Vince Neil as the vocalist and occasional rhythm guitarist, and lead guitarist/co-founder Mick Mars – up until recently.

On October 26, it was announced by Mars' representative that he would not continue touring with the band due to his struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and bones of the spine. Still, it was added that Mick would remain a member of Motley Crue.

"Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis [A.S.], he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."

The Iron Sheik, who has been following the band's work over the years, sent his best wishes to Mick Mars and praised him for his guitar skills.

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik GOD BLESS THE MICK MARS HE ONE OF THE REAL ON GUITAR OF THE @motleycrue GOD BLESS THE MICK MARS HE ONE OF THE REAL ON GUITAR OF THE @motleycrue

Following Mick's retirement from touring with the band, Motley Crue announced that John 5 would step into the legend's role and would be a part of the group moving forward.

Besides The Iron Sheik, even UFC Fighter Nate Diaz is also a fan of the band. A day before his UFC 279 fight against Tony Ferguson, the younger Diaz was seen with the band's drummer.

The Iron Sheik is not the only WWE star that is linked to Motley Crue

Mainstream media references made during WWE matches are not new. One of these instances occurred during Dolph Ziggler and Austin Theory's match on the August 15 episode of the RAW. On the show, Ziggler was compared to Motley Crue's vocalist, Vince Neil.

However, this wasn't taken lightly by the former WWE head writer Vince Russo, who questioned the interesting comparison.

"In the main event, they actually called Dolph Ziggler the Vince Neil of the WWE. Are you guys freaking kidding me like? Like seriously man? Seriously guys?"said Russo.

Motley Crue is genuinely a legendary band that is appreciated by different generations. Fans will hope they continue to deliver entertaining shows for years to come.

