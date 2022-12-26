What does ‘The Man’ mean in Becky Lynch’s character?

The WWE Universe has often heard Becky Lynch being termed ‘The Man’, so much so that it has gained legendary status in the wrestling world. To this day, babyface roles are being compared to it to measure the success rate.

‘The Man’ idea was implemented in 2018. Coming after a dreadful heel run, it was a necessary character change for Becky Lynch. She was able to connect with the audience on a deeper level. Her career lifted off when she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, and The Man gimmick turned out to be the epicentre of her success.

The incident on the 12 November episode of Raw solidified her character's work, which was known for its uncanny resolve. During the invasion storyline, Becky suffered a legit concussion and a broken nose due to a punch by Nia Jax. She continued fighting, despite bleeding profusely and became an overnight sensation.

So, what drives Becky Lynch to be "The Man"? The six-time champion recently spoke on the topic during an interview with the Verge Magazine. Determination, willpower and hard work were key to her gimmick and the values which she has incorporated into her daily life.

“It means doing everything to the absolute best of your ability. Whatever that is, whatever the obstacles are, be that a broken shoulder or, be that trying to juggle parenting on the road while writing a book and doing acting projects.

“It’s a matter of putting everything that you have into what you’re doing at that moment. What it means to be The Man has evolved over the years for me. I couldn’t be happier at the place that I’ve arrived at now. I feel more like The Man than I ever have.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Becky Lynch’s second title run was cut short by Asuka, but that didn’t affect her popularity among the masses. She remained on the top card, feuding for the gold until she became the first undisputed Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is back in her babyface role

Becky Lynch’s heel character, first seen in August 2021, made a shocking start as she defeated Bianca Belair in less than a minute to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Like any other gimmick, the concept of Big Time Becks fizzled over time. Bianca Belair’s rapid success was a major factor in the heel being outperformed and outshined. WWE needed a change of plans as they went with their tried-and-tested method.

As for now, Becky Lynch is back to being ‘The Man’ in WWE RAW. She is currently embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL, partnering with Bianca Belair, after her huge return to Survivor Series WarGames.

