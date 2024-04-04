What if The Rock is forced to exit The Bloodline after Night 1 of WrestleMania 40? Exploring massive swerve

The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline will have a busy WrestleMania 40 weekend, as the Great One and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up to take on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

This will be the main event of Night 1 and one of the big-time matches, as it will decide the stipulation for the Rhodes vs Reigns match on Night 2. If Reigns and The Rock win, then Sunday's match will be Bloodline Rules. But if they lose, then the faction will be banned from ringside.

Since returning to the company in early February, Rock has been turning heel. The People's Champion has been running around as The Final Boss over the past few weeks, so a loss on Night 1 could make him decide to leave The Bloodline.

In this scenario, The Rock will be able to interfere in the Reigns/Rhodes match, as he will no longer be part of the faction and will be free to do whatever he wants. Even though it is unclear how The Rock will react to a potential loss, it could open the road for new angles.

The Rock could betray Roman Reigns and set the tone for a future match

WWE's initial plan was for The Rock to return and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Still, after going back and forth with Cody Rhodes, The People's Champion joined the Bloodline and teamed up with Reigns.

Yet, there is a possibility that The Great One will eventually turn on Reigns and betray him. If this happens, especially after Day 2, it would help create an angle for a future match between the two megastars.

It will also enable The Tribal Chief to become a babyface, as he has been a heel since becoming the Universal Champion in August 2020.

It could lead to a Rhodes vs. Rock feud

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been fighting a lot over the past few weeks, and The Great One has made it clear he wants to destroy the American Nightmare.

Still, if he someway betrays Roman Reigns and helps Rhodes finish his story, then a match between the two could take place once The People's Champion is back after his Hollywood schedule.

In that storyline, The Rock could come back to take the title away from Rhodes and fulfill his promise to destroy the American Nightmare.

A Rock betrayal and Bloodline exit could help Solo Sikoa step up

Solo Sikoa has been a key member of The Bloodline since he joined the faction a Cllash at The Castle in September 2022. Still, he hasn't had a clear direction in his career since then, and aside from an emphatic victory over the legendary John Cena, he hasn't accomplished much.

This could change if Rock betrayed Roman Reigns and Sikoa eventually stepped up to defend The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. In such a scenario, Solo Sikoa would get involved and start a feud with The Great One, which could help him make a statement and set the tone for future title matches.

