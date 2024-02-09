What does The Rock's name 'Seiuli' mean? Details on if the WWE star is an actual Chief

The Rock has garnered several names throughout the years, whether that may be related to his wrestling persona or not. Interestingly, one of his most prominent monikers is also one of his lesser-known.

For those unaware, 'Seiuli' is The Rock's Samoan High Chief name given to him by the late King Malietoa Tanumafili II in 2004. A cultural ceremony was held when The Brahma Bull visited Samoa that year. This is why many Samoans call him Seiuli before Dwayne to signify his title as a High Chief. With this in mind, the WWE Superstar is considered a High Chief.

Dwayne Johnson calls himself Seiuli when talking to fellow Samoans or if talking about his culture. Recently, WWE featured this title after showcasing a Bloodline family tree during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas, listing The Rock as "High Chief Seiuli."

Dwayne was given this title due to his contribution to Samoans in various aspects. In 2019, Samoa's sixth Prime Minister, Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, even proposed a register for Samoan heritage living overseas to honor Johnson's participation in the Fast & Furious movies. The former Prime Minister stated that 'Seiuli' had immortalized their country through movies.

"Seiuli immortalized our country, our people, and our Samoan identity on the silver screen. And for that, Seiuli and all of the Samoan actors and actresses in the movie have more than earned the government and People of Samoa's approval and highest commendation." [H/T Radio New Zealand]

What the future has in store for The Great One remains to be seen.

Could The Rock's title be a cause of problems in WWE?

The Rock (left) and Roman Reigns (right) faced off last week on SmackDown.

It is interesting that the Stamford-based promotion and The Rock have only acknowledged the latter's Samoan title now. From the looks of it, they could utilize his Matai title against a fictional one.

As many may know, Roman Reigns is called The Tribal Chief, a title he received in 2020 after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and feuding with The Usos. When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned at RAW: Day 1 earlier this year, he mentioned sitting at the Head of the Table as a way to take away Roman's spot.

While The Great One and Reigns seem to be on the same page during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas, there are some noted tensions. It is possible that The Rock added his title in the graphics of the Anoa'i family tree as a subtle reminder to his cousin, who is the actual "Chief."

Will The Rock and Roman Reigns face each other at WrestleMania XL?

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at The Show of Shows has been teased weeks leading up to the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. The show revealed that while Reigns chose his cousin as the opponent, Cody Rhodes chose to challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

It would be interesting to see if The Brahma Bull could use his position and power in the Stamford-based company to face Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

