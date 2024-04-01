What is The Rock’s win-loss record at WrestleMania?

The Rock will team up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Day 1 of WrestleMania 40. This will be the 12th time the Hall of Famer wrestler will appear on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The People's Champion has a 6-5 record in the 11 times he's competed at WrestleMania. He made his debut 27 years ago at WrestleMania 13, where he defeated The Sultan to retain the Intercontinental Championship. A year later, he beat Ken Shamrock to retain the same title.

The Rock then lost his next three WrestleMania matches – against Steve Austin (15, 17 ), then Triple H, Mick Foley, and The Big Show (16) – but got back on track with victories over Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold at WrestleMania 18 and 19, respectively. At WrestleMania 20, The Great One teamed up with Mick Foley but lost to Evolution, with his record dropping to 4-4.

Eight years later, The Rock returned to WWE and faced John Cena in consecutive years, splitting wins. His last 'Mania match came four years later at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Eric Rowan of the Wyatt Family in an impromptu bout.

The Rock and The Bloodline to confront Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40

The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline will appear on the final Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 40 to confront Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their Day 1 match.

The People's Champion and Roman Reigns will attend the event, as will Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes reacts after The Great One brutally attacked him at the end of last week's show.

CM Punk expects The Rock and Roman Reigns to emerge victorious on Day 1 of WrestleMania 40

CM Punk is not medically cleared to compete due to a torn triceps, but he will be at WrestleMania 40 as a guest commentator for the title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre on Day 2.

The Best In The World, who has beef with The Architect, The Scottish Warrior, and The Bloodline, shared his thoughts on the Day 1 tag team match and predicted that The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief would claim victory.

"Hard to bet against The Rock and Roman. Easy to bet against Seth. Hard to bet against Cody, but if there's a weak link, it's Seth. I gotta go with Rock and Roman on this one. I think The Bloodline is just too damn powerful," CM Punk said in a WWE video.

The outcome of the tag team match on Day 1 will determine the stipulation for the Day 2 match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.