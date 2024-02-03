What does The Rock think of Cody Rhodes? Looking back at his past comments

Cody Rhodes and The Rock made their way to the ring during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown and confronted Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare informed The Tribal Chief that he would go after him, but not at WrestleMania 40. Following this, The Brahma Bull came out to the arena, and the crowd went wild.

The Rock and Rhodes shared a moment in the ring as they shook hands and even hugged each other. The People’s Champion said something to Rhodes, which made The American Nightmare smile.

This is not the first time The Great One made an appreciative gesture towards Cody Rhodes. Previously, The Rock had shared his appreciation for The American Nightmare when the latter was signed with AEW. After Cody cut an excellent promo during an episode of Dynamite, The Brahma Bull took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts about the promo.

"Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes," The Rock shared.

Even though Cody Rhodes did not challenge Roman Reigns, he is yet to officially challenge Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40.

WWE Superstar Dwayne Johnson opened up about being ‘The Rock’

After another electrifying return to Friday Night SmackDown, fans are ecstatic to know what happens next. The WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for The Great One vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and it seems to be a possibility at The Show of Shows this year.

In another move, Dwayne Johnson also joined the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. TKO Group Holdings is the new company that was formed after WWE and UFC merged under Endeavor’s ownership. Following that move, Johnson opened up about the impact of being ‘The Rock.’

"Cheers to this unprecedented and historic deal - granted full 💯 ownership of “The Rock” trademark. The Rock is a wild S.O.B. and at times, a complete lunatic 😈 who’s given me everything- including the greatest gift of all… Becoming The Rock allowed me to be myself. Authentic, real, grateful and crazy."

As of this writing, the only WrestleMania 40 match that has been confirmed is Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship.

