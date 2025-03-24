  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • What time does WWE RAW in Glasgow start tonight? US, UK, India & more

What time does WWE RAW in Glasgow start tonight? US, UK, India & more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 24, 2025 05:49 GMT
Monday Night RAW arena (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Monday Night RAW arena (Photo credit: WWE.com)

WWE continues its European Tour, and the next stop is Glasgow, Scotland, where WWE RAW will take place on Monday, March 24. It will be the second straight week that the red brand will have a special start time compared to its usual one in the United States.

Ad

This is because of WWE's deal with Netflix, so the show will air live despite the different time zones. The special start time for the March 24 episode of RAW is 8:00 pm GMT.

In the United States, the show will start at 4 pm ET and 1 pm PT, while in India and Sri Lanka, WWE fans will be able to watch the show live after midnight, as the starting time is 1:30 am.

This will not be the last time that RAW airs at a special time, since next week's show in London, England, is expected to start at 8:00 pm GMT, marking the finale of WWE's European Tour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Two title matches set for WWE RAW on March 24

The March 24 episode of WWE RAW will feature not one but two title matches in Glasgow, Scotland. In the first one, the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, will put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, who will attempt to become a double champion, as she is also the Women's Tag Team Champion with Liv Morgan.

Ad

In addition, RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that newcomer Penta will get a title opportunity for the first time in his WWE career, as he will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

Penta has shifted his attention to claiming his first singles title in WWE and will look to dethrone The Dog, who has done a great job as a champion and as a heel.

Also on WWE RAW, John Cena will appear for a second straight week and will confront his opponent at WrestleMania 41, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see what CM Punk says when he shows up on WWE RAW ahead of his Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी