What time does WWE RAW in Glasgow start tonight? US, UK, India & more

WWE continues its European Tour, and the next stop is Glasgow, Scotland, where WWE RAW will take place on Monday, March 24. It will be the second straight week that the red brand will have a special start time compared to its usual one in the United States.

This is because of WWE's deal with Netflix, so the show will air live despite the different time zones. The special start time for the March 24 episode of RAW is 8:00 pm GMT.

In the United States, the show will start at 4 pm ET and 1 pm PT, while in India and Sri Lanka, WWE fans will be able to watch the show live after midnight, as the starting time is 1:30 am.

This will not be the last time that RAW airs at a special time, since next week's show in London, England, is expected to start at 8:00 pm GMT, marking the finale of WWE's European Tour.

Two title matches set for WWE RAW on March 24

The March 24 episode of WWE RAW will feature not one but two title matches in Glasgow, Scotland. In the first one, the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, will put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, who will attempt to become a double champion, as she is also the Women's Tag Team Champion with Liv Morgan.

In addition, RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that newcomer Penta will get a title opportunity for the first time in his WWE career, as he will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

Penta has shifted his attention to claiming his first singles title in WWE and will look to dethrone The Dog, who has done a great job as a champion and as a heel.

Also on WWE RAW, John Cena will appear for a second straight week and will confront his opponent at WrestleMania 41, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see what CM Punk says when he shows up on WWE RAW ahead of his Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

