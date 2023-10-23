What time does WWE RAW start? US, UK, India, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will continue the build towards Crown Jewel and Survivor Series Premium Live Event next month. Fans should also expect some exciting returns and thrilling matches for the show.

WWE RAW starts at different times for different places. For the United States and Canada, it begins at 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time. For the United Kingdom and Ireland, it begins at 1 A.M. The Program in India begins at 5:30 A.M. on Tuesdays. 3:00 A.M. in Saudi Arabia on Tuesdays, 8:00 A.M. in the Philippines on Tuesdays. 11 A.M. in Australia and 1 P.M. on Tuesdays in New Zealand.

Expand Tweet

Monday Night RAW timings

United States/Canada: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

United Kingdom/Ireland: 1:00 A.M. on Tuesdays

India: 5:30 A.M. on Tuesdays

Philippines: 8:00 A.M. on Tuesdays

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 A.M. on Tuesdays

Australia: 11:00 A.M. on Tuesdays

New Zealand: 1:00 P.M. on Tuesdays

Match card for the October 23, 2023, episode of WWE RAW

The likes of Jey Uso, The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, and more are expected for the October 23, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tonight's WWE RAW will open with The Judgment Day, who will celebrate their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, the group won't stop there as one-half of the tag champs, Damian Priest, will go one-on-one with Jey Uso.

After appearing on SmackDown, Logan Paul is also set to return to Monday Night RAW. This came after the announcement of his United States Championship match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

Becky Lynch will once again defend the NXT Women's Championship on WWE RAW, but this time against Indi Hartwell. Other matches included for the show are Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Alpha Academy vs. New Day, and Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanno Vinci.

Are you excited for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode? Comment down below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.