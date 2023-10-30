What time does WWE RAW start? US, UK, India, and more

October 30, 2023, will mark the final WWE RAW episode before the company goes to Saudi Arabia for its Crown Jewel event. As of this writing, the show is set to feature six matches and stars like Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, DIY, and more.

WWE RAW has different slots for different places. In the United States, the show will begin at 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, and 5 PM Pacific Time. It will start at 8 AM on Tuesday morning in Canada. For the United Kingdom and Ireland, it will begin at midnight. In India, the program will start at 5:30 AM on Tuesday.

In Saudi Arabia, RAW will start at 3:00 AM on Tuesday. Fans in the Philippines can catch the program on Tuesday at 8:00 AM. Australian and Kiwi fans can view the show at 10 AM and 1 PM, respectively.

Which NXT tag team is set to make their main roster debut on WWE RAW tonight?

As the October 30, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW is the final episode before Crown Jewel, it could feature several surprises and action-packed matches. One of them includes a main roster debut of The Creed Brothers.

Alpha Academy hasn't been on the hottest streak in WWE recently. Chad Gable has shown fans how much heart he could give during his feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, Bronson Reed has beaten Gable, and the babyface duo still needs a significant team to put them back on the map.

After Gable posted about the open challenge for WWE RAW, Julius Creed answered. This will mark Julius and Brutus' debut on the main roster, and it's undoubtedly an affair fans should not miss.

Another tag team match for tonight's episode is between Imperium and DIY. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have been targeting Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa since their reunion. The two sides have faced each other multiple times in singles matches, and tonight, they could finally meet inside the ring in a two-on-two action.

Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, and more are also expected to be in action tonight. It remains to be seen what tonight's WWE RAW will have in store for fans.

